Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 23,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

