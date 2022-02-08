Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

AYLA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,332. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

