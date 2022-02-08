Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz Sells 1,976 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.