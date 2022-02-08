BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAESY. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.