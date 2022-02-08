Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.31.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
