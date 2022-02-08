Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 532,193 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1,832.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $51,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE WLK opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.