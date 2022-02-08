Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 221,997 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Leidos worth $56,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Leidos stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

