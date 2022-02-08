Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $74,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $634.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.79 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $8,361,012 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

