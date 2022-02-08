Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 273,050 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,050 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hologic worth $66,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Hologic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.