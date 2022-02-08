Banano Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $89,499.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001958 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,861,344 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.