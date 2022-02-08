BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 181.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $87,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

