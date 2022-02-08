Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

