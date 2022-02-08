Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.31

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $20.49. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,319 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

