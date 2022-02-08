Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.49).

LON BARC opened at GBX 205.90 ($2.78) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.42. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £34.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

