Barclays Increases Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 100.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

