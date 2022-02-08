Barclays Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

