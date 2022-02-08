Barclays PLC Acquires 5,778 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

