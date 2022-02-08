Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Myers Industries worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

