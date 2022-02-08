Barclays PLC Has $599,000 Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 236.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

