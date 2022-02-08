Barclays PLC Has $648,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

