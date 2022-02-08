Barclays PLC Purchases 13,294 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of EverQuote worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 36.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.10.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $200,867.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,127 and sold 19,680 shares valued at $313,096. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

