Barclays PLC Purchases 14,029 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a P/E ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

