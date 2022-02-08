Barclays Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.30 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average of $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

