Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,262 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
