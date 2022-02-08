BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

