BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.169 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.61%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

