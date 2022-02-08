Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 4,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.