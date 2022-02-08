Beazley’s (BEZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 507.80 ($6.87).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

