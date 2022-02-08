Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,829 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 141,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,253,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $751,612,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,688. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

