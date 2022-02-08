Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 48,264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,205. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $606.40 and its 200-day moving average is $542.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

