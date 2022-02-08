Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $176.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.