Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 563 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,945. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

