Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

