BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.44).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,536.50 ($34.30) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,565 ($34.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,261.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £128.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

