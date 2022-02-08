Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $258.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $229.79 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,553 shares of company stock valued at $113,304,012 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.