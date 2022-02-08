Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

