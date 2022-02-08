BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of Bancolombia worth $60,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at $215,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE CIB opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

