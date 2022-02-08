BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $63,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

