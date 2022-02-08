BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $63,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000.
Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.