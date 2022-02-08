BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,512 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.63% of Utz Brands worth $61,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In other news, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $71,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.