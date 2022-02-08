BlackRock Inc. Sells 573,340 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 573,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.81% of Kearny Financial worth $65,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $995.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $268,490 in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

