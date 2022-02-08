BlackRock Inc. Sells 88,057 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Qualtrics International worth $59,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,009,451 shares of company stock worth $31,827,739. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XM opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

