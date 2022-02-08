BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of Triple-S Management worth $61,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

