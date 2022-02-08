BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON THRG opened at GBX 821.39 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 910.07. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 758 ($10.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($14.14).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

