Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $560.64 and its 200 day moving average is $610.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.