Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,843 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 566,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541,336. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

