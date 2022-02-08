Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 3,725 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

