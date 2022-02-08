Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 152.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 94.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. 66,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

