Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,373. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

