Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. 67,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,996. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.