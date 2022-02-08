Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $358,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. 470,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
